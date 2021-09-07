Julia A. Flanagan
Julia A. Flanagan, 86, of Winchester, VA, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
Mrs. Flanagan was born on February 1, 1935, in Vicksburg, MS, daughter of the late Eliga and Beulah McKay Baker. She retired as an Oral Surgery Assistant.
She married Robert J. “Bob” Flanagan on September 4, 1957, in Jackson, MS. “Julie” was a popular and much-admired fiber artist and her works are distributed widely over a three-state area. She was a board member and a hostess/demonstrator for more than 20 years at The Fort Edwards Foundation, Capon Bridge, WV.
Along with her husband of 64 years, she is survived by her children: Michael W. Flanagan, Prescott, AZ; Lisa G. Jugar, Olney, MT; Sean P. Flanagan and wife Meg, Washington, VA; and Liam M. Flanagan and wife, Sarah, Leesburg, VA; a brother, William Baker, Yuma, AZ; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 23, 4:00-6:00 p.m., at Jones Funeral Home, Winchester, VA.
A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
