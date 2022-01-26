Julian Baker Marple, Jr.
Julian Baker Marple Jr., 77, of Stephens City, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in Spring Arbor Assisted Living.
He was born May 2, 1944, in Winchester, the son of Julian Baker Marple Sr. and Letha Crosen Marple.
Mr. Marple was a 1962 graduate of James Wood High School and later graduated after four years with Lord Fairfax Community College.
He worked at Harris Intertype which was later sold to O’Sullivan Corporation. Later, he became a full-time Realtor and retired from Prudential Realtors.
Surviving are a sister, Judy Swortzel (Robert); a nephew, Jeff Chamberlan, and many cousins.
The family and friends would like to thank the staff at Spring Arbor for their love and care that they gave to Julian while he was a resident there.
Friends will be received on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester where a funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Rick Looman officiating.
Entombment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Casket bearers will be Stephen Michael, James Amick, Gary Smith, Merrill Hausenfluck, Steve Wolford and Jerry O’Neal.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Julian’s name to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
