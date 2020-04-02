Julian “Blue” Lee Dorsey, Sr., 80, of Clear Brook, VA, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Winchester Hospital.
Born November 20, 1939, in Clearbrook, VA, he was the son of the late Elmer Dorsey Sr. and Nettie Braithwaite Dorsey.
Julian served in the US Army. He retired from Crown Cork & Seal after 30 years and was a member of First Baptist Church of Inwood.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel “Silvius” Dorsey; two daughters, Virginia “Ginny” Gwizdale and husband, Richard and Rebecca “Becky” Campbell with husband, Lee; two sons, Julian “Jay” Dorsey, Jr. and Daniel Dorsey; three grandchildren, Elisabeth Cody, Richie Gwizdale and Garrett Campbell; two great grandchildren, Eric and Sarah Cody; numerous honorary grandchildren; one sister, Judy Dorsey Boyd; and three brothers, Jim, Jerry and Jody Dorsey.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Jeanne Dorsey Perkins; and three brothers, Russell “Jack”, Elmer “Tub” and John Dorsey.
Service and interment are private.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.