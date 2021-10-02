Julian Frederick Malachi, Jr., 74, of Winchester died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in his residence.
He was born July 27, 1947 in Darlington, SC the son of Julius and Julia McFarland Malachi.
He married Ramonita Medina February 11, 1981.
He was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War having served 2 tours of duty.
Professionally, he had worked as a Biomedical Technician for Valley Health.
He was a member of the East Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Winchester.
In his spare time, he was an avid reader. He enjoyed bird watching and the NY Giants. He will be remembered for his jokes and story-telling.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Nicole S. Malachi, Julian J. Malachi, David J. Medina, Jennifer Martin, and Mariah M. Malachi; grandchildren, Octavia, Jessica, Anthony, Nathan, Nicholas, Jasmin, J.C., Michael, Alex, Joshua, Xavier, Jasmine, Kevin, Jr., and Daniel; fourteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Gary Malachi and Vera Silva.
His brothers, Charles and Raymond Malachi, and granddaughter, Julia Malachi preceded him in death.
Friends will be received 6-8:00 pm Friday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester. Masks are required.
Interment will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.