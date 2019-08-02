Julian Kelly “Sonny” Berger, Jr.
Julian Kelly Berger, Jr., 80, peacefully passed away on Tuesday July 20, 2019 in Winchester Medical center in Winchester, VA.
He was born on August 29, 1938 in Washington, DC.
He was the son of Julian Berger and Ruby Johnson, who both preceded him in death, along with one sister Elaine Drayton who is deceased.
He was married to his beloved wife Charlotte “Gin” Corley Berger, who preceded him in death in June 2016.
Julian leaves behind his children, G. Annette Finley (Donald), Kelly Hairston (Steve), Serena Davenport and Julian K. Berger III (Elizabeth) along with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Monday August 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Winchester, VA., with Rev. Dr. Gilbert M. Mack, Jr. officiating.
Family will receive friends one hour before service at the church.
Inurnment will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.