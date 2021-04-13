Julie A. Ruble

Julie Ann Russell Ruble, 43, of Winchester, Virginia, died Friday, April 9, 2021 peacefully at her home.
Mrs. Ruble was born January 7, 1978 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late James Edwin Russell and Ellen Virginia Herbaugh Russell.
She worked as a childcare provider.
She married Allen Roger Ruble, Jr. on April 24, 2004 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are her son, Julian D. Frye; brothers and sisters, T. J. Russell of Middletown, VA and his son, Vicki Russell of Clarke County, VA and her three children, Mary Boyd of Stephens City, VA and her two cats, Jeff Marple of Stephens City, VA and his three children, John Boyd of Winchester, VA and his daughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Rev. Dr. Robert K. Vineyard and Pastor James Hinton officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Pallbearers will be Chris Herbaugh, David Herbaugh, Timmy Herbaugh, Andy Herbaugh, Bobby Kidd, and Emery Orndorff-Peck.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 P. M. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Julie Ruble Memorial c/o: Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, memo: Ruble, PO Box 106, Berryville, VA 22611.
