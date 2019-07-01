Julie Crosby, 50, of Winchester, Virginia, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Winchester.
Julie Crosby was born on December 14, 1968 in Winchester, Virginia. She was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1987. She graduated with a nursing degree from Shenandoah University in 1994.
Julie’s employment started with clerical work at the FBI in DC and helping in the family business. After trying phlebotomy she decided health care work suited her well. Julie became a Registered Nurse and took a job at Winchester Medical Center, working there 18 years and rising to the position of Charge Nurse for her wing. Her other jobs included working in a nursing home, working in mental health, and time at the Grafton School in Winchester. She always enjoyed caregiving within her work, and never hesitated to step up to a challenge.
Julie enjoyed visiting her grandparents in Berryville, going on family vacations, and trips with her partner to Deep Creek Lake. She loved going on trips to NYC with her mother and exploring the city, even bringing along her grandmother once. She looked forward to extended family gatherings at her parents house, and spending time at the family’s West Virginia cabin.
Julie loved cooking and trying out recipes, exploring new restaurants, and visiting coffee shops with her brother. She was always a strong believer in equality and spoke out in favor of it. She loved spending time with her dogs, especially her poodle of 15 years, Dixon, as well as her recent dogs Zeke and Gigi.
For those that interacted with her throughout her life, they always found a kind and thoughtful person.
She is survived by her mother Allison Crosby of Winchester, her brother Andrew Crosby of Baltimore, Maryland, and her grandmother Olive Williams of Winchester. She was preceded in death by her father Peter Crosby in 2012.
She wanted her body donated to science in order to be a help to others. Per her request, there will be no services. For anyone who wishes to donate in Julie’s name, donations accepted at National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse at Columbia University www.centeronaddiction.org or Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition roadtorecovery.info — where they help with alcohol addiction combined with depression.
