Julie Tierney

Julie Ann (Hahn) Tierney, age 55, of Hagerstown, Maryland, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown.
Julie was born on May 27, 1965, in Bethesda, Maryland, the daughter of Wanda (McCauley) Wheeler, who survives.
She is also survived by her longtime partner and husband, Michael Miles, her son, Corey Tierney (with Sierra Stevens), her sister, Kristine Brown (with Bruce Custer), her step-father,
Michael Wheeler, and her two beloved kitties, Oscar and Oliver.
Julie was the most welcoming of hostesses; her home held all the celebrations year-round.
Outstanding chef, ultimate baker every meal was a masterpiece. Whether personally or professionally, she had a passion for service with a smile. And cats, of course! She fed them
by the dozens! Julie dispensed her unconditional love wholly to her friends and family (with and without fur).
She married her husband, Michael, in December 2016 and deeply adored their 18 years of
love and partnership. They shared passions for reading, movies, television, countless kitty cats, and supporting each other whole-heartedly. Any loved one will tell you that they were a savior to each other.
She passed her love of writing onto her son, Corey, with whom she shared a close and irreplaceable friendship. Countless hours of talking and bonding speaking each day and
sharing every detail will be remembered fondly by him. These moments are dearly missed already by her son, sister, and mother.
Julie enjoyed caring for her son and his friends over the last 20-plus years, who had become her own children. She had immense, unconditional love for them all, including Heather
Renee Greene, Nicole Doriguzzi, Hannah Morelli, and the Haines family: Justin, Jason and Jennifer (Gallmeyer).
Loved ones would describe her as a warm and bright presence even when her own light was most dim. Strength, resilience, and compassion followed her through every stage of life,
and she leaves those traits with everyone she cherished.
Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Julie's name can be made to the Humane Society of Washington County (Maryland) at hswcmd.org/donate-now.
