Julius Estes “Bo” Bounds, Jr. 82, of Winchester, VA, died on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Bo was born on March 2, 1939 in Mecklenburg Co., VA, the son of the late Julius E. Bounds Sr. and Una Warren Bounds. Bo was a Veteran in the United States Air Force and served as Chief of Contracting for the United States Army Corps. of Engineers. In his retirement, Bo went to work for his dear friends, Vina and Bipin Patel, at the Wingate Inn in Winchester, VA. He was a member of Wesleyan Fellowship Church in Stephenson, VA, and served as Pastor at both Greenway Southern Baptist in White Post, VA as well as Acts Christian Fellowship in Winchester, VA. Bo had such a big heart and never met a stranger, treating everyone with whom he crossed paths with respect. His interests included gardening, his love for animals (especially his dogs), and traveling the world with his wife, Erma. Bo was known for his sense of humor and his love for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Bo married the love of his life, Erma Heater on April 20, 1968 in Richmond, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 53 years is a son: Julius E. Bounds, III (Audra) of Cross Junction, VA and their children, Josiah (Rachel) and Jared (Marissa) Bounds; two daughters: Melanie Bounds (Victor Church) of Winchester, VA and their children: Ron, Coleman (Sarah), Caitlin Rowlett, Ambrosia (Chris), and Autumn Church (Larry); Leona Bounds of Berryville, VA and her children: Eva (Devonte) Carter, Jordan, Sophia, and Julia Dilandro; a great-granddaughter: Avigail Bounds; and a great- grandson: Julian Carter, due in May. He is also survived by his brother-in-law: Herman Updike of Richmond, VA and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by a sister: Billie Geane Updike and a brother: Jesse Bounds.
A celebration of Bo’s life will be held at a later date.
Because of his love for all of God’s creations, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice in his memory, or buying someone a cup of Coffee and offering them the gift of friendship.
