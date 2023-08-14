June Anna DeHaven Fearnow
June Anna DeHaven Fearnow, beloved wife and mother, passed away at home on August 9, 2023. She was 95 1/2 years old. She was a beloved and loyal resident of Broad Run Farms in Sterling, VA, for 64 years. June was born January 9, 1928, in Gainesboro, VA. She is survived by her son, Monty Fearnow, her daughter, Susan Fearnow, her son-in-law, Peter Stephan, and her grandson, Brian Stephan.
June is predeceased by her husband, John Tyler Fearnow, Jr, her son, John Tyler Fearnow, III, her parents, Virgil Oscar and Delphia Ritter DeHaven, and her brothers Nathaniel (Buzz) DeHaven and Virgil (Gene) DeHaven.
June was salutatorian of her high school class and graduated from Winchester Business College. She worked for the Northern Virginia Power Co. in Winchester, VA, for ten years. She later became a mother and homemaker and raised three children. After her children were grown, she worked as a substitute teacher and full-time teacher's aide. She and John were charter members of Galilee United Methodist Church in Sterling, VA, and were very active members of the church and the community. June was the first president of Galilee's United Methodist Women and served as the church's Historian. She was the leader of Girl Scout troop 326 for 10 years. June served on numerous PTAs and assisted with countless fundraisers, bake sales, bazaars, and dinners. Her candy strawberries won awards. June was always helping and serving others. She loved to crochet and made dozens of baby blankets and afghans for family and friends. June loved the Washington Nationals and watched nearly every game on TV. She attended several games with her children.
June suffered numerous medical setbacks in her life, including several strokes in her '30s, a brain tumor in her '60s, and numerous fractures and blood clots. She faced each recovery with quiet determination, calm resolve, and enormous strength and courage, while always maintaining her kindness, pleasant manner, and warm smile. She was truly an inspiration to all who knew her.
The family will receive friends Monday, August 14, 6-8pm, at GUMC. A Memorial service is planned Tuesday, August 15, at 11am at GUMC, followed by a graveside service at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Herndon, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Galilee United Methodist Church in Sterling, VA. Condolences, prayers, and memories can be shared at: www.adamsgreen.com
