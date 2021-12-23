June Faye Rinker, 76, of Winchester, VA passed away December 18, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center. She was born June 25, 1945 in King, North Carolina the daughter of the late Odell William Boles Sr. and Mary Francis (Priddy) Boles.
She is survived by her husband Charles Edwin Rinker whom she married on July 20, 1968; her children Patricia Lynn Rinker, Charles Thomas Rinker Sr. and Kathy Faye Kraske; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; her siblings Jessie Boles, Mary Francis Cummings, Shirley Dicus and Timothy Boles.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements in the care of Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
