June Joyce Thompson
June Joyce Thompson, 99, of Elkton Virginia, died on May 26, 2022 in her home. She was born October 23, 1922 the daughter of the late Eldridge and Ruth Lemley of Stephens City, Virginia.
June was a graduate of Stephens City High School in 1939 and then attended Madison College for three years. Her first teaching experience, which began a “love long” career, was in a small first grade classroom at Kernstown Elementary School. She then returned to Madison College to complete her education and graduate. Upon graduation, June taught at John Kerr Elementary School in Winchester for thirteen years. She was a dedicated first grade teacher there who especially enjoyed teaching young children to read.
After her marriage to Alan R. Thompson and move to Elkton, Virginia in 1959, June taught for eleven years at Elkton Elementary School. Upon retirement from public school teaching, she helped Dee and the Reverend Charles Kindred start the Baptist Kindergarten in Elkton. She also helped another Elkton friend, Linda Stephens, establish a kindergarten in Linda’s home in Elkton.
June was a faithful member of Elkton United Methodist Church and part of the Wesleyan Circle. She also joined the order of the Eastern Star, The Coterie Club, the latter where she led devotions for many years, the Neighborhood Watch and the Coffee Group.
Throughout her long life, June was a warm, outgoing, fun loving and dear lady of faith, who loved to be with people both young and old. She was welcomed as a sunny presence wherever she went and was loved by her students in the classroom.
In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her younger brother, John Franklin Lemley of New York City; her older sister, Dorothy Anne Lemley Haines of Winchester and her adopted sister, Lillian Hoover also of Winchester. Surviving are a niece, Jayanne Haines Wemmers of Winchester; a great-nephew, Dr. Jason D. Wemmers (Elena) of Washington, DC; a great-niece, Allison W. Pellettieri (Glen); a great-great-nephew, Chase D. Pellettieri and a great-great-niece, Ave C. Pellettieriall of Atlanta.
The family will receive friends at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg Virginia from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Friday, June 3rd, 2022. A service will be held at the same location at 11:00 a.m. conducted by the Reverend Debbie Powell, minister of Elkton UMC.
A private burial will be held at the Hillsboro Cemetery, Loudon County, Virginia at the Hayward and Etta Thompson gravesite.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elkton United Methodist Church, 205 Warren Street Elkton, VA 22827; Sentara Hospice, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg VA 22801; or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
