June L. Stickles “Miss June”
June Lee “Miss June” Stickles of Clear Brook died Thursday, August 26, 2021 in the home of her sister surrounded by her family.
June was born August 26, 1949 in Winchester, Virginia. She was the daughter of John T. and Jean R. Stickles. She was a life -long member of Welltown United Methodist Church. She was employed for over 30 years at NALC.
“Miss June’s” life was centered and focused on the missions of her church.
Surviving is her sister, Jo Ella Miller (Danny); nieces, Shelly Miller and Christ Shell (Jeff); and a great-niece, Hannah Shell, all of Augusta, WV.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 P. M. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Rev. Chad Hrbek officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 -8:00 P. M. Wednesday evening and 1:00 — 2:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Welltown United Methodist Church, Winchester Rescue Mission, or Hospice of the Panhandle.
