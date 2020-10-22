June Minder Wilmot
June Minder Wilmot, 83, of Winchester/Frederick County, VA slipped peacefully into eternal life on October 18, 2020.
Although June was a Virginian for a long time, she held Maine as her heart home, and “dear old Duke” as a memory home. Her last home was in the Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, VA where she applied her remarkable professional talents of problem solving, alliance building and persistence as the head of the Culinary Committee, completing her work with them in December, 2019.
June was the retired Executive Director of the Winchester-Frederick Economic Development Commission, where she served from 1991-2002. She had more than 35 years of experience in the field of economic development. Some of her career experiences included stints at the Governor’s Office in the Division of Industrial Development, Loudoun County and the Director of the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma. June was appointed to the Frederick County Planning Commission in 2005 and elected to serve as the chair of the Commission in 2006-2018. She also served as a member of the Board of Advisors for the Shenandoah Institute of Public Service and was a board and steering committee member of the Community Consensus Coalition.
In 1994, June received the Cardinal Award given by the Virginia Economic Developers Association. The Cardinal Award is the most prestigious award bestowed by VEDA to deserving members. The award recognizes leadership in the field of economic development, outstanding professional accomplishments, and exceptional service to the organization.
An avid reader, an accomplished knitter, an animal lover (no one who knew June for long failed to hear her refer to Miss Kitty or Sizzle, or her beloved rescued Golden Retrievers Alex and Jake), and quite the chef herself, June lived her life with an enviable combination of grace and gusto, never more evident in her abiding care for her late husband Chuck.
June is survived by her brother, William Minder III (Lucy), nephews William IV (Mary Ellen) and their children Julia and Max, Timothy Varone (Jennifer) and their children Danny and Emma, Jack (Ashley) and their children Hannah, Hunter, Mikela, Ella and Aria, niece Scottie Urmey (Jesse) and their children Marley and Paisley, Chuck’s children Deborah Stollery (John) and children Chuck and Jen, and Stephen Wilmot (Kathy) and children Spencer and Tyler, her beloved best friend Joy Pooler, and countless friends, colleagues, and protégés.
June will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Should you wish to remember June, these would lift her heart: She loved flowers of all kinds, so give someone you love some flowers or buy them for yourself. Memorial donations may be made to Golden Retriever Rescue, Education and Training https://grreat.org/donatesupport, or to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, https://www.themsv.org/give
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.