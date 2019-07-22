June Racey Whitmore, 89, of Winchester, VA, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at her residence.
She was born September 14, 1929, in Winchester, the daughter of the late Charles H. and Mary Edith Racey. She was a member of Clear Brook Presbyterian Church.
June married Kenneth H. Whitmore, July 22, 1960 in Winchester. He preceded her in death December 14, 1993.
She is survived by two sons: Kenneth Todd Whitmore, wife Vicki, of Bloomery, WV, and Patrick Jay Whitmore, wife Jodi, of Athens GA; a brother, Richard C. Racey, of Winchester; a sister, Iris Racey Ambrose, of Winchester; four grandchildren: Catherine M., Emma M., John “Jake” Patrick, and Ryan Kenneth Whitmore.
Along with her husband Kenneth, she is preceded in death by a brother; Gerald “Gerry” Racey.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6-8:00 p.m. A funeral will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Franks officiating.
Burial will be at Mount Hebron.
Pall bearers will be Jake Whitmore, Ryan Whitmore, Coby Pitcock and Mike Herbaugh.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or Alzheimer’s Association, National Capital Area, 3701 Pender Drive, Suite 400, Fairfax, VA 22030.
