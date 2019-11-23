June Vincent DeHaven, 87, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mrs. DeHaven was born in 1932 in Stephenson, Virginia, daughter of the late Giles and Jessie Vincent. She attended Stephens City High School. Mrs. DeHaven was a member of Salem Church of the Brethren. She worked 25 years at Grocer's Wholesale. Mrs. DeHaven loved spending time with her family and was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Her husband, Eugene DeHaven, whom she married in March 1949, preceded her in death in 2005.
Surviving is a daughter-in-law, Winter Brooks (Ben); grandchildren, Kim Jakovics (Scott), Kristen Dono (Tom), Katie Perry (Colby), Andrew Fletcher (Tiffany); great grandchildren, Alyssa and Chase Fletcher; Tenayie and Tsedeke Jakovics; Grace, Berkeley and Walker Perry; Bella, Lucy, and Nathan Dono; Aleigha and Nathan Shifflett; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, Mrs. DeHaven was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Fletcher and her husband, Delbert; a son, Philip DeHaven; grandson, Steven DeHaven; sisters, Nevaline Strosnider, Juanita Strosnider, and Betty Anderson; and brother, Maurice Vincent.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A funeral service will follow the gathering at 12 p.m. with Pastor Rick Looman officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia. A fellowship meal will follow the interment at Salem Church of the Brethren, 435 Salem Church Road, Stephens City, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in June's memory to Salem Church of the Brethren, 435 Salem Church Road, Stephens City, Virginia 22655 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.