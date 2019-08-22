June Virginia Allanson, 93, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away surrounded by her family Monday, August 19, 2019 at her home.
She was born June 17, 1926, in Rock Enon, Virginia, the daughter of Arlie and Martha (Miller) Triplett. June worked as a teacher’s aide with Frederick County Public Schools for 30 years and worked for over 25 years at Northside Bowling Lanes Nursery. She was also involved with Round Hill Community Fire Hall Women’s Auxiliary, Round Hill Ruritan, and Winchester Rescue Mission.
June married Harry Lee Allanson, September 2, 1944, in Winchester. He preceded her in death June 24, 1979.
June is survived by her sons: Richard “Dick” Allanson (Donna) of Front Royal VA, Ron (Becky) Allanson of Clarke County VA, Robert Allanson (and the late Polly Allanson) of Delray WV, and Randall “Toby” Allanson and (Jane/Benjie) of Clarke county, her daughter: Bonnie Butler of Martinsburg WV, her sister: Elda Pugh Keller of Winchester, ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her Husband, Harry, she is preceded in death by her brother, Kenzil Miller.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hebron Baptist Church in Gore, Virginia with burial to follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester.
Pallbearers for the service are Scott Allanson, David Allanson, Timmy Allanson, Wendy Bean, Robin Allanson, and Matt Allanson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hebron Baptist Church, P.O. Box 28, Gore VA 22637 or Winchester Rescue Mission, 435 W. Cameron Street Winchester VA 22601.
