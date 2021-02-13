Junior L. Crouse
Junior Lee Crouse, 77, of Cross Junction, VA died on Thursday, February 11th at his home. A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, February 15th from 6-8 PM. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations. To view Junior’s full obituary, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.