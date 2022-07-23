Justice Washington “JB” Summers III
Justice W. “JB” Summers III, 73, of Winchester, VA, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Summers was born September 12, 1948, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Justice W. Summers Jr. and Flora Turner Summers. He served in the United States Army, in the 5th Infantry Division in Vietnam. He was employed as a sanitation supervisor at National Fruit Company until his retirement.
Surviving to cherish his memory are a daughter, Shanti Nicole Johnson of Hopewell, VA; and a son, Justice W. Summers IV (Monique) of Stephens City, VA; a sister, Joan Delores Jordan, and brother, Royal Theodore Summers Sr., both of Winchester, VA; seven grandchildren, Tyree Summers, Tyana Morris, Ayjah Johnson, Justice “LJ” Summers V, Tajai Summers, Jushaun Summers, and Jaheim Summers; one great-granddaughter, Kaliyah Northover; four nieces, one nephew, and a host of cousins and friends.
Preceding him in death was a brother, Larry Groves Summers, and a brother-in-law, Frederick “Buster” Jordan.
The family will receive friends and visitors at 10:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 25, 2022, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Winchester, VA, with the Minister Barbara Davis officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, VA., with Military Honors.
We will be following CDC guidelines for Covid. Masks must be worn.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
