Justin Allen Angel, 24, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia.
Justin was born in 1995, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, the son of Mary Ann and Allen J. Angel. He was a Portfolio Management Analyst with Campion Asset Management, LLC in Vienna, Virginia. Justin was a graduate of Sherando High School, Class of 2013, and of James Madison University, Class of 2017, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics.
Justin was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester. Justin was a member of the National Honor Society in High School and the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) Fraternity at JMU. He loved watching soccer, enjoyed snowboarding, basketball and playing baseball, which he played his entire life. Justin was on Sherando High School’s only State Winning Baseball Championship Team and was selected Second Team All-State, First Team All-Regional and First Team All-District for First Base during his senior year at Sherando. Justin loved hanging out with his friends, playing XBOX and watching his favorite sports teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Surviving with his parents of Stephens City is his sister, Jennifer Mary Angel; paternal grandparents, Janet and Tom Burts; maternal grandmother, Eva Dreckmann and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, dear friends and coaches.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Dreckmann.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Bjorn Lundberg officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by check, to Sherando High School c/o Sherando High School Baseball and brought to the the service at Omps Funeral Home to be presented in Justin¡Çs memory or online at his GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-justin-angel-for-sherando-baseball
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.