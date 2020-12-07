Justin J. Heider
Justin J. Heider, 33, of Winchester, VA passed on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Justin was born in Winchester, VA; the son of James C. and Janet L. Heider.
Justin was a graduate of Sherando High School, and played football during his time there. Justin went on to earn an Associate’s Degree from Lord Fairfax Community College, and took additional classes at James Madison University.
A dedicated employee, Justin worked at the Winchester Costco for over 10 years, spending most of his time in the bakery. His true passion however was for art and music. He was a drummer in several local bands from 2007-2019.
Surviving him are parents; James C. and Janet L. Heider, girlfriend; Lena with dog Wednesday, sisters; Allison A. Cherry with husband James, and Shelley M. Barr with husband Matt, along with countless extended family and friends whom he considered family.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening, December 7 from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home. To honor the needs of vulnerable family members, please plan to wear a mask if attending.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.