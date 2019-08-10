Justin J. Payne
Justin JaCory Payne, 38, of Winchester, Virginia, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home.
Justin was born May 18, 1981 in Winchester, Virginia, son of Dottie Ann Payne and W. Bruce Boyd.
He graduated in 2004 from Shenandoah University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
He was a deputy with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
He married Erica Soule Payne on October 25, 2014 in Winchester, Virginia.
Justin is survived by his wife; daughter, Addison Colline Payne of Inwood, WV; mother and father of Winchester, VA; and grandmother, Elaine Boyd of White Post, VA.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Geneva Payne of Winchester, VA and grandfather, William Boyd.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Shenandoah University, Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave, Winchester, VA 22601, with Chaplain Michael Frick and Rev. Raymond C. Morton officiating. Burial will follow in Charles Buster Jackson Community Cemetery, White Post, VA. Honors will be provided by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be members of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Family and friends will be received from 1:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loudoun First Responders Foundation, 24876 Helms Terrace, Aldie, VA 20105.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
