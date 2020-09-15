K. Glenwood Johnson
Kenneth Glenwood Johnson, 96, of Bloomery, WV, died on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital Long-Term Care Unit in Romney, WV.
A graveside inurnment will be held in the Union Chapel Cemetery near Berkeley Springs, WV on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor David Omps.
To view Glenwood’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
