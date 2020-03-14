K. Glenwood Johnson
Kenneth Glenwood Johnson, 96, of Bloomery, WV died on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital Long-Term Care Unit in Romney, WV.
Glenwood was born on July 21, 1923 in Bloomery, WV, a son of the late George E. and Letha Hovermale Johnson. He was a general manager of the Lazy J in Bloomery with his father in the sawmill business for over 65 years. Glenwood was a life-long and oldest member of the Bloomery Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder, Youth Leader and Teacher. Glenwood, was a local historian and an avid outdoorsman, devoted to his family, community and God.
Glenwood married Lillian E. Riley Johnson on May 31, 1945 in Stephenson, VA. Lillian died on June 4, 2010.
Surviving is one son: Kenneth A. Johnson and his wife Eileen of Bloomery, WV; a sister: Kitty Hott Swick of Bloomery, WV; two grandchildren: Mark C. Johnson (Stacey) & Kendra J. Cramer (Keegan) and a great-grandchild Norah Jane Cramer; and devoted companion: Meta Beth Marcus
He is preceded in death by three sisters: Genevieve Heavilon, Janie Wotring and Janice Myers; a brother: Lyle Johnson.
A celebration of Glenwood’s life will be held at A LATER DATE DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS. Private inurnment will be held in the Union Chapel Cemetery near Berkeley Springs, WV.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Bloomery Presbyterian Church, PO Box 27, Bloomery, WV 26817 or to the Hampshire Memorial Hospital Long-Term Care Unit, 363 Sunrise Blvd, Romney, WV, 26757.
To view Glenwood’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com
