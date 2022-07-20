Karen A. Baxter
Karen Alice Baxter, 76, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Baxter was born September 15, 1945, in South Amboy, New Jersey, daughter of the late Edwin John Lemerich and Alice Straczynski Groncki.
She worked as a nursing assistant for nursing homes and private care facilities.
She married John R. Baxter on June 1, 1973.
Surviving are five children, Renee Smith (John W. Smith Jr.) of Stephens City, VA, Mark Huth (Cynthia) of Dillsburg, PA, Theresa Pingley (John) of New Market, VA, Carrie Baxter (Rafael Perez) of Sacramento, CA, and Meredith Meller of Stephens City, VA; eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Her husband, John Robert Baxter, and son, Gary Huth, preceded her in death.
A prayer service will be held 12:00 P. M. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City, with the Rev. Father Bjorn Lundberg officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 A. M. – 12:00 P. M. Wednesday morning at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
