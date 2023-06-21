Karen D. “Debbie” Gilmore (Fontana) Karen D. “Debbie” Gilmore (Fontana), 74, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Debbie was born in 1948 in New Jersey and was the daughter of the late Emanuel and Dorothy Fontana. She retired in 2000 as an accountant for Glen Meadows Retirement Community. Debbie loved horses and her dogs. She especially loved her family and friends. She was an avid Washington Capitals and Baltimore Ravens fan.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy James Gilmore, whom she married on October 14, 1978; brother, Emanuel A. Fontana Jr. and many nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law.
All services for Debbie will be private.,
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Debbie to Equine Rescue League, 12681 Taylorstown Road, Lovettsville, VA 20180.
