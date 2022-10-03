Karen D. (Frost) Higdon
Karen D. (Frost) Higdon, 66 of Winchester, VA passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Karen was born in 1956 in Pontiac, MI the daughter of the late Eli Frost and Thelma (Haslacker) Frost. She was a graduate of Berkley High School and worked as a waitress, vet tech, cake decorator and homemaker.
She married Richard E. Higdon, Sr. in Florida on December 31, 1982.
Karen is survived by her husband; children, Jaime Frost Armolt (Ronald), Rebekah D. Higdon (Travis Belford), Melissa Higdon Snyder (Scott), Sarah Rodriguez, Timothy A. Higdon, Sr. (Connie) and Richard E. Higdon, Jr.; grandchildren, Douglas, Justin, Evan, Joseph, Cole, Courtney, Timothy, Jr., Antonio, Kayla, Cadence, Brayden, Isaiah, Riley, Aubrey, Aldo, Jace, Mia and Jaxon; one great granddaughter Kaylyn; brothers, Daniel Frost (Dolores), David Frost (Nancy) and Thomas Frost.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Matthew Isaiah Higdon; sisters, Gloria Erjavec, Janet Elliott and Joann Frost-Katlein.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Karen at West Oaks Farm, Sunday October 30th at 3pm. All visitors welcome.
