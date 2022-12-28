Karen D. Lockhart
Karen Dawn Lockhart, 66, of Winchester, VA, died on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Karen was born on May 31, 1956, in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Merton A. and Valley V. Wheaholtz Madigan. She was a server for many restaurants in the Winchester area, a member of the Winchester Church of God having served as a greeter and a volunteer of the Hope Again Care Center in Winchester. Karen loved her flower garden, her pets and serving & helping people. She had a big heart and loved her family.
Karen married Dennis B. Lockhart on October 3, 1987, in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with her husband of 35 years is a son: Terry L. Wilson (Jessica) of Winchester, VA; a daughter: Valerie M. Lockhart of Harrisonburg, VA; a brother: Jerry A. Madigan of Stephens City, VA; two sisters: Brenda French (Wilbur) of Inwood, WV, Deborah Sine (Ronald) of Clearbrook, VA, and 13 grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a son: Jerry S. “JJ” Wilson.
A celebration of Karen’s life will be held at the Winchester Church of God on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 12:00 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Ken Woodward. Inurnment will be private.
Family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10:30 AM to 12 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made in Karen’s memory to Hope Again Care Center, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
