Karen E. Hiett-McGraw

Karen Elizabeth Hiett-McGraw, 57, of Front Royal, VA died on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Karen was born on March 27, 1964 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Elmus and Doreen Hiett. She was a shipping manager for 15 years at Poly Processing in Winchester, VA and attended the Church of Christ at Mountain View. Karen loved being an artist & musician especially playing her piano & guitar, world traveling and being with her family & friends.
Karen married Casey L. McGraw on June 23, 2009 at the Church of Christ at Mountain View in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with her spouse is a son: Jareth Mangham of Winchester, VA; three daughters: Janis Diaz; Justine Brooks both of Smithville, TN; Josalyn Sisk of Hermitage, TN; three brothers: Roger Hiett of Winchester, VA; Robert "Bob" Hiett of Front Royal, VA; David Hiett of Atkinson, NH; a sister: Debbie Colvin of Winchester, VA; ten grandchildren, 14 step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 4-7 PM. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2654 Valley Ave. Suite B, Winchester, VA 22601 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To view Karen's tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
