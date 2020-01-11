Karen Elizabeth Dew Messinger
Karen Elizabeth Dew Messinger, 72, of Middletown VA, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in an assisted living center in Winchester VA.
Karen was born October 2, 1947 in Roanoke VA. She graduated William Fleming High School in 1965. She was a drum majorette and played trumpet First Chair. She was also a member of the All State Band in her junior year. In her upbringing she and her sister Sandra were taught the love of music and singing by her Momma Joan, who was the organist for their church. Karen also attended Virginia Western and received her degree in Business. She later became a dental hygenist for Thomas Phalen (for 25 years) in which careers aside, they also became loving companions. Karen later went to work for Lowe’s Home Improvements of Winchester for 13 years. Karen also had a love for animals, especially dogs. Her love of dachshunds is known to everyone; namely Stanley, Sharona, Sandi, Hahns, and Weenie who just passed this year.
Karen is survived by her daughters, Christine Taylor (Jeremiah) of Strasburg VA and Kellie Messinger (Benjamin) of Stephens City VA; and her grandchildren, Katherine Knight, James Sibert, Ashley Campbell, and Makayla Campbell. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Spence.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1-3 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
