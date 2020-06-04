Karen Fletcher Carroll, 67, of Winchester, VA died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born August 10, 1952 in Front Royal, VA, the daughter of Junior Franklin and Gladys Fletcher.
She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Alexander of Stephens City, VA, four grandchildren: Cody Alexander, Victoria Alexander, Zachary Morley, and Michael Brill, and two great-grand children, and two brothers: Timothy Scott Fletcher of Middletown, VA, Kevin Carroll Fletcher of Triangle, VA and a sister, Brenda Lee Moffett of Stephens City, VA,
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
