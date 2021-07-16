Karen Jean Norman
Karen Jean Norman died July 11, 2021 at the Village at Orchard Ridge. She was born January 6, 1952 in Jasper, Indiana, daughter of Leon and Betty (Blandford) Epple.
Karen attended Jasper High School, earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Evansville, and Masters Degrees from the University of Maryland and Marymount University.
During her long career in the Federal Government Karen worked for the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs, and most recently for the Department of Defense.
Karen enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren, loved travel and did so extensively, and was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Marshall Norman, Daughter Leesa Mayfield (Timothy), their two children William and Revalee, son Matthew Norman (Sylvia), and Karen’s five younger brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held at the Chapel at the Village at Orchard Ridge on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CCAP or Blue Ridge Hospice.
