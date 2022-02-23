Karen Kay Horton Jackson
Karen Kay Horton Jackson, 67, of Middletown, VA, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, VA.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 6-8 p.m.
Mrs. Jackson was born in Washington, DC, on March 3, 1954, a daughter of Joy Love Burleson Horton Maslowski and the late Edward McCusker "Mack" Horton. Karen was married to Gerald Allen Jackson, and they enjoyed 33 years together. She retired from the Internal Revenue Service in 2005 and was a licensed Minister. When Karen wasn't helping others, she enjoyed bird and critter watching, sitting around a fire pit, camping, fishing, cake decorating, cooking, baking, crocheting, crafting, gardening, canning, making apple butter, and all things from her farming days. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and supporting them in scouts, FFA events, sporting events including baseball, soccer, basketball, and paintball. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Walter Maslowski; father-in-law, Haven McDonald Wolfe Sr., and a sister-in-law, Cora Sue Wilson.
In addition to her husband and mother, Karen is survived by three spitfire children Cathy Jean Wolfe (Cathy Stickley), Haven "Mac" McDonald Wolfe III, Christina Dawn Edwards (Robert); six grandchildren, Brooke Galvin (Bradley Wentz), Jordan Heberle, Dana Wolfe, Dakota Galvin, Nicholas Heberle, and Haven Andrew "Drew" Wolfe; one great-grandchild, Kinsley Wentz; her siblings, Raymond Horton and Donna Waters (Dennis); sisters-in-law, Patricia Ewers (Tom), Wanda Jackson (Gary) and Brenda Jackson; her nieces and nephews, Kimberly Wilson, Keith Wilson (Angie), and Hunter Waters. Karen had a special love for Aunt Julia Jackson.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, 157 E. Washington Street, Strasburg, VA.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Karen Jackson.
