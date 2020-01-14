Karen White, 59, of Winchester, VA, passed away after a long valiant fight with cancer on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center while surrounded by family.
Karen was born in Weston, WV on December 6, 1960 to John and Martha Goodwin. She and her husband, Lee White, married in 1980 and had three daughters together. She had a passion for child care and cared for dozens of children in her home for 30 years. She enjoyed sewing and loved making personalized gifts for the people in her life.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Lee White, of Winchester, VA and their three daughters: Kylene White of Winchester, VA, Kelsey Ambrose of Winchester, VA, and Kerbey Lyon of Homer, AK, parents John and Martha Goodwin of Weston, WV, siblings: Johnny Goodwin of Weston, WV, Lisa Minney of Stephens City, VA, and Sharon Chapman of Weston, WV, and her eight grandchildren: Kaplan, Logan, Baron, and Sadie Ambrose, and Jayden, Alexander, Keegan, and Tesher Lyon.
Karen wished for there to be no service and instead for all to celebrate her life in their own way. You can honor her by making donations to Parkinson’s and/or cancer research.
Her family is relieved that her long suffering is over and that she is feeling ultimate peace and freedom without her body holding her back any longer. She will be missed by so many.
A big thank you from the family to the countless medical staff who have taken such great care of her for so many years.
