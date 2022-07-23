Karen McCorkle Cole Karen McCorkle Cole, 66, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 25 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Rash officiating. Entombment will be private in Shenandoah Memorial Gardens in Winchester.
Karen was born October 8, 1955, in Alexandria, Virginia, daughter of Raymond M. McCorkle of Front Royal and the late Doris J. “Janie” McCorkle.
Karen worked several jobs over the years and was a loving mother and granny to her family. She enjoyed cooking and decorating for the holidays and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Surviving with her father are two sons, Jonathan Ross Cole and wife Lindsay of Winchester and Joshua Noel Cole and wife Chelsea of Independence, Missouri; five stepchildren, Carisa, Jennings, Tim, Chris and Amy; one sister, Lorie Thurston of Inwood, West Virginia; one brother, Kenneth McCorkle of Front Royal; and two grandchildren, Cierra and Lydia.
She was preceded in death by her mom, Janie McCorkle, and her brother, Jerry McCorkle.
Pallbearers and Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 25 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family atwww.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
