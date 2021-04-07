Karen Ritter Compher

Karen R. Compher, age 63, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia passed away on March 22, 2021 at her home.
Karen was born in 1957 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of Marshall L. and Carrie C. Ritter. She spent her entire childhood in the Winchester area, graduating from James Wood High School in 1975. Karen started her career with Navy Federal Credit Union in 1989. During her 31-year employment she met countless fantastic people and acquired many great friends. She enjoyed traveling, the beach, car racing and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving with her parents, Marshall and Carrie, are two sons, Darrin Ritter and his wife, Anna, of Elkwood, VA, and Dusty Robinson and his fiancé, Mandy, of Inwood, WV along with four grandchildren, Tristan, Rylie, Gavin and Ellie; her brother, Marshall Ritter Jr. and his wife, Diane, of Front Royal, VA, as well as nieces and nephews; her boyfriend, Danny Lichliter, of Maurertown, VA; her loyal canine pups, Bernie, Alex and Caleb. Also important to her was her lifelong friend Diane Talley, of Stephens City, VA whom she loved like a sister.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, James D. Ritter and Marvin L. Ritter.
Family and friends are invited to the Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, located at 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA, from 11am to 1pm on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Immediately after, at 1pm, a closed funeral service will be held, Minister Chip Smith officiating, and inurnment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park for her close friends and immediate family only. For those who wish to attend remotely, a livestream will be available. Please visit www.ompsfuneralhome.com under Karen's obituary page. Follow the link which will be available 30min. prior to Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit www.stjude.org/donate, please reference Karen Compher. If you wish to mail a check, please reference Memorial ID# 22394940 on the check.
She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
