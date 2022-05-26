Karen Stratton Callahan
CHARLOTTE - Karen Stratton Callahan, age 73, died May 20, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. Born March 25, 1949, in Front Royal, VA, Karen was the daughter of Thelma Stratton Cameron and the late Hubert Stratton, an architect in Winchester, VA.
Karen is survived by her children, Erin Callahan of Sylva, NC, and Robert Christopher "Chris" Callahan of Charlotte; her two dear "grandgirls," Eloisa Fern Callahan (daughter of Karina Vázquez Zazueta and Chris Callahan) and Sabine Stratton Callahan (daughter of Erin Callahan, William B. Gallagher III of Washington, DC and Jeff Faulkner of Durham, NC); two sisters, Kathye-Lynn Stratton and Kaye Conrad Stratton Bock, and mother Thelma Stratton Cameron, all of Winchester, VA.
Karen earned an M.Ed. at UVA in 1972 and was a child development expert who was active and well-known in the Charlotte child development community. She began by teaching first grade in Orange County, NC, in the 1970s and went on to teach at Central Piedmont Community College and advocate for young children in NC for four decades.
A memorial service will be held May 27, 2022 at 2:00pm in Providence United Methodist Church Chapel, 2810 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211; it will be live streamed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/
Memorials may be made to Lakewood Preschool, 3115 Kalynne St. Charlotte NC 28208
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC; 28204 (704) 641-7606.
