Karen Sue Dellinger
Karen Sue Dellinger, 56, of Middletown, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born February 15, 1965 in Winchester, the daughter of Earl and Mary Bock Lowery. She was raised by Melvin and Nancy Harris.
She was married to Laddie G. Dellinger for 37 years.
She was member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and will be remembered as a caregiver to many.
She enjoyed crafts, baking, needlepoint, going to the beach and camping.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Terry Dellinger and his wife Brandi; Amanda Salvetti and her husband Lucas, all of Middletown; grandchildren Hunter, Dakota, Ayden, Liam, and Emma; siblings, Donna Hensley and her husband Joe, Martha Turman and her husband Jeremy; nieces Jordan and Julianna; nephew Jericho; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her parents; aunt Nancy Harris; son, Eric Dellinger and siblings, Sharon McKay and Earl Lowery, Jr., preceded her in death.
A funeral will be 11:00 am Monday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester, officiated by Pastor David Duckworth. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Daniel Rosenberger, Rusty Davey, Scott Walker, Jeremy Walker, Chad Hawks, and Jason Lowery.
Friends will be received 6- 8:00 pm Sunday in the funeral home.
