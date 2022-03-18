Karen Susan Burroughs
Karen Susan Burroughs, 67, of Winchester, passed away, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born July 30, 1954, in Martinsburg, WV, the daughter of Nathaniel Gray and Margaret Mahoney.
She was married to Earl Burroughs Jr. for 47 years.
She was a member of Woodbine Assembly of God Church in Clear Brook.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Earl and Rick of Winchester; a sister, Barbara Popkins-Smith, and a brother, George "Billy" Mahoney, both of Charles Town, WV; granddaughter, Reese Burroughs of Winchester; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother and paternal grandparents Wesley and Annie Mahoney; 3 brothers, Butch, Bobby, and Johnny Mahoney; and 2 sisters, Betty Penwell, and Becky Ashby.
A service will be 12:00 pm Saturday in Woodbine Assembly of God Church, 626 Rest Church Rd., Clear Brook, VA 22624 officiated by Pastor Louis Whitford III. Burial will be in Howard's Chapel Cemetery in Frederick County. Casket Bearers will be Charlie Belcher, Jeff Fox, Steve Smelser, Johnny Popkins, Tracy Popkins, and Curt Bender. Honorary bearers will be Brian Dillow and David Dinges.
Friends will be received Saturday from 10:00 am- 12:00 pm in the church.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service,www.phelpsfunerals.com
