Karin Rita (Perry) Holly
Karin Rita (Perry) Holly, 83, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Rita was born on May 31, 1940, to her adoring parents, Anna and Sam Wenstrom in Chicago, Illinois. Her parents were originally from Sweden and Rita grew up in a predominantly Swedish neighborhood surrounded by her loving parents, her brother, Frank, and many other Swedish relatives. Rita's best friend and "sister" was her cousin, Margret (Nygard) Johnson. After Rita graduated from Empi High School 1958, she started “walking around the world” as a flight attendant for United Airlines. Rita always loved to travel and had so many great experiences with her fellow flight attendants. After Rita had children, she was an amazing mother and homemaker for several years. Rita returned to work in 1979 as the Office Manager of Foundation Engineering of Virgnia which eventually merged with Triad Engineering. Rita served on the Triad Engineering Board of Directors before & after her retirement.
In 1983, Rita Perry and Paul Holly were reintroduced at a high school reunion at Empi High in Chicago, Illinois. They courted for a year and were married on July 7, 984. Together, they merged two families and had a total of 6 children: Christine (Perry) Healy, John Perry, Tracey (Holly) Huebner, Robin (Holly) Keough, Lynda Perry and Mark Perry.
In 2005, Rita retired from Triad Engineering and spent her time traveling, enjoying time with her husband, family and close friends at Lake Serene, Florida and Virginia Beach. Rita was always a loving and caring wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, friend and confidant to all of those she knew. She always knew the right thing to say and was an incredible hostess and threw fantastic parties.
Rita was predeceased by Frank Wenstrom, Anna and Sam Wenstrom. She is survived by Paul Holly, Christine (Perry) Healy, John Perry, Tracey (Holly) Huebner, Robin (Holly) Keough, Lynda Perry, Mark Perry, 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, Margret (Nygard) Johnson, Rita (Wenstrom) Jutras, and Steve Wenstrom.
Service arrangements have not been made at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local hospice.
