Karol Lynnee Byrd, 54, of Winchester, departed this life on September 7.
She is survived by two daughters: Dionna Robinson and Alyssa Byrd; a son, Keyshaun Byrd, her mother, Aubrey Pearl and a sister, Sharon Smith of New Jersey.
The viewing will be held on Saturday, September 16 from 12 noon-2 p.m. at Little Zion Baptist Church, 7748 Leedstown Rd., Colonial Beach, where the funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Earl Howerton Jr., Pastor.
