Kassi N. Culp

Kassi Nicole Culp, 16, of High View, WV passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her home.
Kassi was born on June 26, 2004 in Winchester, VA, a daughter of Tony L. Culp and Teresa A. Albright both of High View, WV. She was a Junior at James Wood High School in Winchester where she was a member of the cheerleading team and the choir. Kassi had previously attended Shiloh United Methodist Church in High View and was a seven-year participant at the Hope Christian Church's teen camp located in Augusta, WV which she looked forward to every summer.
Kassi had a passion for competitive cheer. She also enjoyed 4-wheeling, dancing, kids, her animals and most of all being with her friends and family. Her plan was to attend Fairmont State University with aspirations of joining their Aerobatics and Tumbling team.
Surviving with her parents are her three sisters: Traci D. Roomsburg and Kari B. Roomsburg both of Wardensville, WV; Toni B. Culp of Maurertown, VA; two nieces: Shaina Graham and Kinsley Roomsburg; her nephew: Nicholas Roomsburg: Paternal grandfather: Leon Culp and great-grandfather: Lloyd Culp both of High View, WV; maternal grandfather: Harry Albright (Lynn) of Mebane, NC and a step paternal grandmother: Betty Roomsburg of Augusta, WV.
Kassi was preceded in death by a sister: Jodi B. Roomsburg and her maternal grandmother: Diane Albright.
Friends are welcome to stop in and visit during the times of 1-6 p.m. at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Sunday, September 27, 2020. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
A service to celebrate Kassi's life will be held on Monday, September 28 at the Winchester Church of God at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor's Alanna McGuinn and Darrell Waller. Inurnment will be privately held at a later date. Again, complying with state COVID-19 regulations will be required.
Friends and family are encouraged to bring a 3x5 index card to the visitation or service with a memory of Kassi for the family to keep.
If you would like to consider making a memorial contribution in memory of Kassi you may do so by sending it to: The Kassi Culp Scholarship Fund, C/O Capon Valley Bank, PO Box 124, Gore, VA 22637 or visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com and contribute through Kassi's tribute wall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.