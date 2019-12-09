Kathaleene F. “Peg” Wigfield, age 92, died surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her home in Inwood, WV.
Daughter of the late John H. Black and Florence O. Weimer Black, Peg was born on March 7, 1927 in Triadelphia, WV. Peg married Rev. Hartley L. Wigfield on April 15, 1950 in Cumberland, MD. For 15 years, she was the office and accounting manager of the Chevron Chemical Company in Inwood, WV. Peg loved playing the piano and organ, and singing in the church choir. But her greatest love on earth was her family.
Surviving with her husband of nearly 70 years are a son: Greg E. Wigfield (and wife Pam) of Leesburg, VA; a daughter: Carol D. White of Inwood, WV; five grandchildren: Jennifer (Josué), Lora Beth, Rachel (Bjorn), Ryan (Grace) & Robert and six great-grandchildren: Emma, Justice, Junalia, Soren, Eden & Brooklyn. She is preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Victory Church in Winchester, VA at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastors Dave Cunsolo & Greg Wigfield. A private Interment will be held in the Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11 at Victory Church from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Olive Branch Food Pantry, 2870 Middle Road, Winchester, VA 22601.
To view Peg’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
