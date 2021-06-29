Katherine Ann Polston, 79, of Winchester, Virginia, died Saturday, June 26, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Polston was born January 7, 1942 in Clarke County, Virginia, daughter of the late James Edward Sloane, Sr. and Roseanna Carey Sloane.
She worked as a sales associate for Diamonds Bridal Boutique in Middletown, Virginia.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Harry Polston, grandson, Roland Bland III, great-grandson, Demetrius Polston, sister, Frances Elizabeth Roberts, and brothers, Louis Randolph Sloane, and Andrew Sloane.
Surviving are three sons, William Polston (Mary) of Martinsburg, WV, Jerome Polston of Winchester, VA, and Glenn Polston (Wendy) of Stephens City, VA; daughter, Karen Polston of Winchester, VA; four sisters, Virginia Smith of Temple Hills, MD, Patricia Williams (Rev. Ralph Williams) of Quicksburg, VA, Gail Smith (Harold) of Winchester, VA, and Betty Roberts of Stephens City, VA; two brothers, James E. Sloane, Jr. (Martha) of Boyce, VA, and Randolph Sloane (Brenda A.) of Winchester, VA; 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A. M. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA with a funeral service immediately following at 11:00 A. M. with Rev. Lindsay Green officiating. Burial will be private.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
