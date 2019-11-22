Kitty G. Carbaugh, 88, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Evergreen Health and Rehabilitation.
Mrs. Carbaugh was born in 1931 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late Charlotte Lucille and Stewart Lee Grant. She was a graduate of John Handley High School. Mrs. Carbaugh was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Winchester. She retired from F&M Bank, which is now BB&T. Mrs. Carbaugh was a talented seamstress, a volunteer at the Free Medical Clinic in Winchester and she loved to travel.
She married James Paul Carbaugh, Jr. on July 20, 1949 in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Surviving with her husband are her daughters, Leslie Carbaugh Evans of Evans, Georgia, Kathy Martin (Randy) of Grayson, Georgia and Carol Clark (Jeff) of Vancleave, Mississippi; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Sencindiver.
All services with Omps Funeral Home will be private.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
