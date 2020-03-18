Katherine LeMay Hepner "Katie"

Katherine LeMay “Katie” Hepner, 33, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Katie was born in 1986 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of Gail Kiser and stepdaughter of Billy Kiser. Although she faced many obstacles in her life Katie lived life to its fullest. She enjoyed looking at magazines, crafting with beads, and watching people in their busy lives. Katie loved sleeping in the outdoor swing in the summertime.
With Katie’s sudden passing, her family decided that Katie would be able to live on helping others by being an organ donor.
Surviving with her mother and stepfather are brothers, Joshua and Brandon Kiser; sister, Jessica Bormann; niece and nephew, Sophia and Liam; aunt and uncle, Pattie and Andy Tetreault; cousins, Anita and Amanda; and many wonderful friends at the Lucas Lane House and the Day Center she attended daily.
The family extends a special thanks to the friends of the families that accepted Katie for who she was.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made in Katie’s memory to RT Autism Awareness Foundation, Inc. (www.rtaf.org) or consider being an organ donor.
