Katherine Russell Lynn, 81, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Lynn was born in 1940, the daughter of the late John C. and Nannie H. Russell, Sr. She was retired from The Winchester Star Newspaper, were she was an inserter. Mrs. Lynn was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Winchester.
Her husband, George Miller Lynn, Jr., whom she married on April 16, 1960, in Hagerstown, MD, preceded her in death on February 2, 2019.
Surviving are her daughters, Penny R. Miller (Richard) of Apopka, FL, Dorothy R. Cook (Ken) of Salem, VA, Mary K. Lynn of Winchester, Virginia; sons, George A. Lynn (Robin), James A. Lynn and Jeffrey A. Lynn all of Winchester, VA, Keith T. Lynn (Tammy) of Gore, VA; 16 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley A. Reid of Fredericksburg, VA, Patricia M. Caldwell of Frederick County, VA and brother, John C. Russell, Jr. of Frederick County, VA.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Lynn is preceded in death by her sister, Nancy R. Jones.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 6-8pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester, VA.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 11:00am at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Rev. Dr. Dan McCoig officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Frederick County, Virginia.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ben Cook, Taylor Lynn, II, Jesse Miller, Kevin Cook, Saige Miller, and Matt Russell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Katherine's memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 116 S. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
