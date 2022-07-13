Kathleen Ann Newcomb “Kathy”
Kathleen Ann Newcomb, 73 of Winchester, VA passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Kathy was born in 1948 in Pittsburgh, PA the daughter of the late John Sturm, Sr. and Audrey Peduzzi Sturm. She was a graduate of St. Rosalias High School in Pittsburgh.
She married Dana Lafayette Newcomb on June 6, 1970 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Dana; daughter, Debi L. Gentry of High Point, NC; sons, Charles H. Newcomb of Leesburg, VA, Douglas L. Newcomb of Winchester, VA and David Newcomb of Fort Bragg, NC; grandchildren, Madelyn, Morgan, Garrett and Mitchell Newcomb and Thomas Kopchik; sisters, Christina Medica of Pittsburgh, PA, Mary Jean Maytag of Carnegie, PA, Audrey O’Brien of Pittsburgh, PA, Judy Norton of Atlanta, GA and brother, John Sturm, Jr. of Butler, PA.
Services for Kathy will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathy’s memory to: SPCA of Winchester, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall atompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.