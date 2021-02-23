Kathleen F. Judd
Kathi Judd, 77, of Winchester, VA went home to be with the Lord, family and friends in Heaven on Friday, February 5th, 2021.
Born Kathleen Frances Garner on July 12th, 1943, her kind and gentle nature will always be remembered by all of those who had the honor of knowing her.
Kathi and her loving husband, Arthur “Buz” Judd, have been together for over 50 years. Together they raised three loving children, Jason Judd, Jeffrey Judd and Jennifer (Judd) Batteau. Kathi immensely loved her four grandchildren, Emily Judd, Ethan Judd, Emma Kiesling and Charlotte Kiesling. Kathi is also survived by her sisters Mary (Garner) Crummitt and Julia Garner. As well as many extended family and friends, which she loved and cherished.
Kathi was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Claire Garner, sisters Emma (Garner) Storey, Roberta Garner, and brother Alfred Garner Jr.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
www.ompsfuneralhome.com
