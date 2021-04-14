Kathleen Irene Tiffany

Kathleen "Kathy" Tiffany, 64, of Bristol, Virginia passed away Monday, April 12, 2021. She was born in Arlington, VA on October 20, 1956, a daughter of the late Ralph Mead Hagmann and Kathleen Griffin Hagmann.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Mead Hagmann, Jr., and her loving husband, Bill Tiffany.
She worked for many years with her husband at Oakwood Clinic Pharmacy. In her younger years, Kathy enjoyed juggling, and telling really terrible jokes. Kathy was an avid reader, which lead her to a great knowledge of mostly useless facts, giving her an edge in trivia games. She also enjoyed working various math and word problems, and playing board games with family and friends. Kathy was a talented artist, crocheting beautiful blankets and scarfs.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Niki Mullins & her husband Eddie; three grandchildren, Laura Beth Harlow & husband Alex, and George and Mattie Kay Mullins, and great-grandson, Roman Harlow.
A private Celebration of Life Service will be held on April 30, 2021. Family will be accepting flowers at the home of her daughter, Niki Mullins.
Online condolences may be made to the Tiffany family at www.blevinscares.com. Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services has the honor of serving the Tiffany family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.